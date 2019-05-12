Walking Parole Violation Kodak Black Arrested Before Rolling Loud Set In Miami

If you have a warrant out for your arrest, announcing exactly where you will be makes the cops job all the easier. Kodak Black knows this now, since on Saturday (May 11), he was arrested shortly before his scheduled set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

The rapper with the extensive rap sheet got popped for a warrant stemming from firearms charges. Kodak was reportedly pinched by the ATF, US Marshals and the Miami-Dade Police Northside Gang Unit, per WSVN & News.

Kodak Black is currently in custody and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday (May 13).

This is where we remind you that Kodak Black is facing sexual assault charges, of a high school student, in South Carolina.