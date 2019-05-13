Kid Cudi Is Getting His Own adidas Sneaker

Kid Cudi will once again be bringing his unique taste to the fashion game. He has been slotted to design his own shoe with adidas.

As reported by High Snobiety Cuder has confirmed a long-rumored design deal with the German sportswear company. On Sunday, May 12 the Cleveland native posted artwork of a woman with a star landing on her head with a personalized adidas URL underneath. His caption simply read “@adidasoriginals”. The same creative was used on billboard snipes throughout Los Angeles and New York City.

This will be the Cudi’s second run with the sneaker brand; in 2018 he endorsed the TRESC Run release. While the details behind the upcoming drop have yet to be revealed the deal seems like a natural progression for both parties considering his close friend and frequent collaborator Kanye West set up his YEEZY Supply shop there.

You can sign up for updates on the upcoming Kid Cudi x adidas line here.

Photo: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com