NBA Youngboy’s Girlfriend Hurt In Shootout In Miami This Weekend

In what was already a pretty eventful weekend for some well known rappers at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida, now there’s reporting that NBA YoungBoy might have been involved in a shootout that left one dead and three others injured.

While other rappers were making noise one way or another at the Rolling Loud Festival, NBA was scheduled to perform at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens this past Sunday. But according to the Miami Herald, bullets flew next to Trump International Beach Resort on Sunday afternoon after an altercation outside of a rental car facility went from 0 to 100 real quick. 43-year-old Mohamad Jradi was struck and killed by a stray bullet while 3 other people were grazed including a 5-year-old child who was vacationing from Texas. Though it’s not clear what role the “No Smoke” rapper had in the altercation, witness Anna Rodriguez says that one of the shooting victims is Youngboy’s girlfriend.

Rodriguez was one of several witnesses who said they saw a fight break out in front of the Trump building. She said she saw the rapper’s girlfriend shot.

She continued across the street to Liquors, Wine, Beers and More to get drinks for the Rolling Loud music festival at Hard Rock Stadium, where NBA Youngboy was scheduled to perform. While inside the liquor store, she heard more shots.

According to the report another shooting took place nearby the crime scene not too long after the initial incident.

In a separate, but nearby shooting around the same time, another person was struck and suffered minor injuries at the westbound entrance of the William Lehman Causeway. The span over the Intracoastal links Aventura and Sunny Isles Beach.

Aventura police said they were working with Sunny Isles and Miami-Dade police to learn if the two shootings were connected.

Authorities were searching for three suspects who are armed with an AK-47 and other handguns and today (May 13) confirmed that they detained four men who were driving a GMC Yukon, a car seen in Sunny Isles Beach the day of the shootings.