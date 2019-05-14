Stan Lee’s Ex Business Partner Slapped With 5 Counts Of Elder Abuse

Marvel’s Stan Lee lived a long and fruitful life but the later years were wrought with health issues and allegations that his friend and business partner swindled him out of millions. Keya Morgan, the person in question, was charged with five counts of elder abuse last Friday and a warrant is out for his arrest.

It was back in July when Lee’s legal team filed docs requesting a restraining order against Morgan. In the docs, Stan’s attorneys claimed Morgan mishandled more than $5 million of Stan’s money and he had suffered severe physical and emotional injuries because of Morgan. The docs also claimed Keya tried to isolate Stan from his family and moved him to an undisclosed location.

The order was eventually granted by a judge.

At the time, Morgan told us, “For over 10 years I have shown nothing but love, respect & kindness to Stan Lee, & his wife, a fact he has repeated countless times.”

He continued, “This is a witchhunt by his daughter and her lawyer against me because she cannot stand the fact Stan likes me so much. I will 100% prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the allegations against me are false. The truth will come out.”

Stan Lee passed at the age of 95 last November due to heart failure and breathing issues.

