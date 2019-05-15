The Game Shows Off Bulletproof Sneaker Chamber, Proves His Love For Sneakers is Next Level Gangsta

Oh, so you think because you bought some Crept sneaker protectors and have your kick collection stashed in plastic bags and plastic containers you’re a sneaker fiend, huh? Well, The Game might’ve just proved he’s a sneaker psycho as it’s being reported that the LA rapper stashes his kicks in his own personal Fort Knox.

Complex’s Joe La Puma caught up with Game the rapper’s Calabasas Mansion where Chuck Taylor showed how he took his affinity of footwear to unforseen and possibly unnecessary levels by stashing them in a bulletproof sneaker “closet.”

And by “closet” we mean a sneaker panic room where Game is prepared to ride or die next to his precious Nike collection. Game explains that the idea to build a special room for his collection came when a burglar broke into his crib and bagged a pair of extremely limited edition Back To The Future Nike Air Mags. “I saw it on camera. I was overseas, I was pissed off. I couldn’t do sh*t.”

Luckily Game was able to get another pair and has secured it behind bulletproof glass along with steel chain rods which makes it virtually impossible to remove the sneakers without destroying the wall the display case is attached to. Now that’s some next sh*t.

Check out Game showoff his sneaker panic room below and see why exactly that was necessary as he stunts with all kinds of Nike and Jordan exclusives that you’d only dream of having. Where’s the Travis Scott 1‘s though?