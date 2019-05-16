Young Thug On Why The Phrase “Clout Chasing” Is “Some Bullying Sh*t” [Video]

We’re not sure what provoked Young Thug‘s “clout chasing” beef — nevertheless, he would like to end all usage of the phrase moving forward. Going on a rant in his Instagram Stories, the Atlanta rapper insisted all those using the expression are “b*tches.”

“Y’all n*ggas who firm believers in that ‘clout chasing’ word, let me tell y’all buster *sses something,” he said. “N*gga stop saying a n*gga clout chasing. That’s some bullying sh*t. You really bullying a n*gga. Some n*ggas don’t even be clout chasing. Some n*ggas be inspired by sh*t they see.”

“That word gone,” he added. “‘Cause I damn sure run behind Jay-Z, but I damn sure ain’t no clout chaser n*gga. I’m rich as a motherf*cker.”

Do you feel as strongly as Thugger? Watch him speak on it below.