Young Thug Claims Georgia Cops Conducted Drug Arrest Improperly

Young Thug is currently dogged by a 2017 car stop that led to a drug arrest and is working with his legal team to get the case dropped. According to Thugger, police made an “unlawful” stop and failed to read him his Miranda rights thus hoping to angle this in his favor.

The Blast writes:

On December 17, the rapper filed court documents in his drug possession case demanding evidence be thrown out, specifically all the statements he gave to cops following his arrest.

The rapper claims during his September 2017 arrest he was never read his Miranda Rights by police during his arrest, and therefore all his statements should be stricken from the record.

He also claims the initial stop of his car by police for window tint was “unlawful,” and believes cops did not have probable cause to search the vehicle.

Furthermore, he scoffs at allegations he had intent to sell drugs, and claims there was no information regarding measuring paraphernalia or possession of contraband.

Young Thug was indicted by a grand jury back in September on drug possession and intent to sell charges. He faces three years in prison in the case.

