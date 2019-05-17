Rihanna Settles With Freedom United Clothing Brand Over F.U. Ripoff Allegations

Rihanna was locked in a legal tussle with the Freedom United clothing brand over the use of the F.U. logo on her Puma line. The singer and fashion maven settled with the company for an undisclosed amount, bringing the matter to an official close.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, RiRi and the clothing company Freedom United have privately settled the case.

The judge then closed the case officially.

Last year, Freedom United sued Rihanna and claimed they have been making clothing with an “FU” logo since 2006 and even have it trademarked.

Freedom United said RiRi then launched her PUMA deal and began hawking items with a similar “F.U.” logo on her “Fenty University” clothing.

Rihanna is one to bigger and better things in the fashion world after it was recently announced that she’ll have her own line with the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Group.

Photo: WENN