Inspectah Deck Announces Solo LP and Contest for Producers

Inspectah Deck has announced the upcoming release of his new solo project after Showtime’s four-part Wu-Tang documentary Of Mics and Men, received waves of critical acclaim after the first episode aired on May 10.

The founding member has partnered with the website Tracklib and will be using the samples that they offer throughout the entire album. Tracklib boasts the largest collection of legal samples at affordable rates, worldwide.

As an extra plus, Wu fans who are gifted behind the boards will have the opportunity of a lifetime if they can create a beat using samples from Tracklib. Once Inspectah approves of a winner, they will be tapped to fly to NYC and work alongside him, earning full writer’s credit and compensation for their part.

Aspiring producers who’d like to enter the contest can sign up at Tracklib.com, choose a sample, create a beat (or several, under different e-mail addresses) and shoot it over to deck@tracklib.com before the competition ends on May 31.

Photo: Getty