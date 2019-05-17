CLOSE
Ruby Rose Flies High As A Dark Knight In 1st Trailer to the CW’s ‘Batwoman’

Ruby Rose proves she was made for the cape and cowl in first trailer to 'Batwoman'

While fans continue to ponder the decision to hand Robert Pattinson the keys to the Batcave, there’s no doubt that Ruby Rose was the perfect choice to put on the cape and cowl for CW’s Batwoman series.

A few days after getting a teaser for the upcoming series, today we get the first full trailer and it did not disappoint at all. Centering around a Batman-less Gotham City, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) finds herself following in her cousin Bruce Wayne’s steps after her girlfriend Sophie Moore (conservatives gonna blow a gasket over that one) is kidnapped while on her security detail. After finessing her way into her cousin’s Batcave, Kane is determined to revive the Dark Knight on her own terms.

“They think I’m him… I’m not about to let a man take credit for a woman’s work,” she calmly states after handing out some impressive fades to some baddies.

Check out the first trailer to The CW’s Batwoman below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when it premieres this Fall.

