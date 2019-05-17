Rihanna Blasts The 25 Men Who Voted To Criminalize Abortions In Alabama

The Alabama legislature doesn’t care about women. Particularly the 25 men who voted to criminalize abortions in Alabama, who Rihanna put on blast on social media.

On Wednesday (May 15), Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey, a woman, signed the controversial Alabama Human Life Protection Act, which criminalizes abortion—even in the case of incest or rape. The ploy is blatantly aimed at attacking Roe vs. Wade in the Supreme Court, and the outrage was immediate.

Perhaps even more heinous was the fact that the 25 people in Alabama’s all-Republican Senate who voted in favour of the bill where all white men. Yep, a gang of old white guys are basically telling Alabama women what to do with their bodies.

Many people shared their photos, including Rihanna whose millions of followers make for a loud megaphone.

“Take a look. These are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America. Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!!,” was her caption.

Where is the lie?