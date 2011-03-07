Copyright Lawsuit Against Kanye West’s “Stronger” Dismissed

A copyright lawsuit filed against Kanye West for his single “Stronger” has officially been dismissed.

As previously reported, Ye was sued by Songwriter Vincent “Vince P” Peters for stealing his original song under the same name and profiting from it.

According to Peters, he gave a copy of the track to Kanye’s business manager John Monopoly in 2006 before it was featured on Ye’s Graduation album.

Illinois Judge Virginia Kendall thought otherwise however, and threw out the case last week citing that the songs were not substantially similar.

Ye recently had another victory in court after reaching a settlement in an ongoing lawsuit filed by Suge Knight.