Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Has Outstanding Arrest Warrant

Tanisha Foster, the mother of one of Nipsey Hussle‘s children, has been locked in a custody battle with the late rapper’s family. As that case heats up, it’s come out that Foster has an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a 2017 DUI charge.

TMZ reports:

Tanisha Foster was busted for DUI in Los Angeles a couple years back. She pled no contest to one of the charges and was sentenced to 3 years probation. Foster missed a court date for the case on May 15 — her probation was revoked — and a bench warrant was issued.

The DUI arrest isn’t the only thing on Foster’s record … in 2007 she was busted for vandalism, annoying phone calls and disturbing the peace. Those charges were eventually dismissed after she completed her probation. In 2006, she was arrested for resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

The arrest warrant comes in the middle of a nasty back and forth with Tanisha and Nipsey’s brother and sister. Nipsey’s siblings are asking for custody of his 10-year-old daughter, Emani, claiming Tanisha isn’t a stable parent.

It isn’t immediately known if the warrant will have an impact on Foster’s chances in getting her daughter back.

—

Photo: Getty