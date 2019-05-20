CLOSE
Hypebeast Alert: A Louis Vuitton Jump Rope Is Here

The ultimate exercise flex.

Louis Vuitton Christopher Jump Rope

Want to stunt on your haters at the gym? LV has you covered.

As spotted on Uncrate the house of Louis Vuitton is putting their luxury touch to a staple accessory in the calisthenics game. Featuring the French brand’s signature Monogram Eclipse monogramming in black, the Christopher Jump Rope will keep you looking uber fashionable while trying to shed those winter pounds. Both the rope and handles are made of fine leather so no matter how sweaty you get you can keep a tight rhythm while skipping.

This is not the first time Virgil Abloh and the rest of the design team have tried to price out everyday items. In the past they have released rulers, writing instruments, yoyos and most recently ping pong accessories.

You can purchase the Louis Vuitton Christopher Jump Rope for a cool $650.00 here.

