Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Was Addicted To Porn Before Meeting Will Smith

Guys aren’t the only people that can develop a skin flick problem because, duh. Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed she had a porn addiction, before she met her husband Will Smith.

The actress shared her story on her popular Facebook show Red Table Talk where she detailed her “unhealthy relationship” with pornography with her daughter and mother, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris.

Yeah, that’s kind of awkward. Also, Willow dropped dime on her brothers. Also, Jada’s mom talked about how porn helped break the shame she had in her household growing up. Interesting stuff.

Watch the “Does Porn Ruin Relationships” episode below.

—

Photo: Facebook