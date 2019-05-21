Struggle Symbiote Kodak Black Hit With $500K Lawsuit While In The Joint

Kodak Black is comfortably aligned with the struggle as evidenced by his pending cases and current situation that found him getting locked up during Rolling Loud weekend. While sitting in the can, the Florida rapper was slapped with a $500,000 lawsuit for bailing on a trio of shows in 2017.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by the Blast, promoter Nicholas Fitts wasted no time after Kodak was arrested, in hiring a process server to head over to the jail.

Only days after the rapper entered jail the concert promoter was able to serve Kodak with the lawsuit, which was filed last month.

Fitts is accusing Kodak of blowing off multiple concerts despite having a signed deal.

The suit claims Kodak was contractually bound to perform on March 3, 2017 in New York, but he never showed up. The rapper then agreed to do a “makeup date” in April 2017 but then again didn’t show up.

Fitts says he reluctantly agreed to give him another shot and scheduled a third show, but Kodak once again blew it off.

Kodak Black, legal name Bill K. Kapri, is being held at FDC Miami as he awaits charges.

—

Photo: Getty