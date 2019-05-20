Walking Wanted Poster Kodak Black Linked To March Shooting By Feds

The Feds got their sights on Kodak Black. The Florida rapper has reportedly been linked to a March shooting via his fingerprints, amongst other evidence.

And it’s all related to that gun purchase application where Kodak allegedly lied.

Reports TMZ:

Prosecutors say Kodak bought 3 weapons and more than 100 rounds of ammo back in February from Lou’s Police Distributors — a federal firearms licensee in Hialeah, Florida. That purchase, prosecutors allege, was facilitated after Kodak lied on a January gun application.

Kodak dropped $3,518.71 for a Mini Draco pistol, Sig MPX K 9mm pistol and Sig P238 .380 pistol.

On March 7, prosecutors say, a Porsche Panamera rented by Kodak was in Golden Acres a neighborhood in Pompano Beach, where he grew up during a shooting. The feds say the intended target was a rival rapper, who was not hit but whose house — filled with kids — was littered with bullets. No one was hit.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and found several spent castings and the MPX K Kodak bought in February. Prosecutors say the weapon had Kodak’s fingerprints and a live round in the chamber that jammed during the shooting.

Prosecutors also say cops found the Porsche abandoned 14 miles from the scene of the crime and heavily damaged. The SUV’s GPS data was then downloaded … pinpointing the SUV in the Golden Acres neighborhood at the time of the shooting.

Kodak’s lawyer maintains that his client was not at the scene and that the feds have not told him that fingerprints were found.

When the Feds start sniffing around, it’s just a matter of time. Ask Tekashi69.

Also worth noting, this doesn’t even have anything to do with Kodak Black’s sexual assault case in South Carolina.

Photo: Getty