Walking Ankle Monitor Kodak Black Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Weapons Charge

Kodak Black has been at one with the struggle regarding the number of legal issues he’s currently contending with. After his arrest on federal weapons charges during Rolling Loud in Miami last weekend, the Florida rapper has pleaded not guilty.

Billboard reports:

U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres also granted the 21-year-old Black release on $550,000 bond with house arrest, although he faces other criminal cases that could keep him locked up.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Brown said Black was out on bail awaiting trial in a South Carolina sexual assault case — and that bail is likely to be revoked with these new charges.

Even with the possibility Black will be jailed there, Brown listed numerous other crimes the rapper has been involved in since he was a juvenile.

“Wherever he goes, your honor, there’s going to be guns, drugs and shootings,” the prosecutors said, adding that Black also might be at risk of fleeing.

Black did not speak at the hearing.

The arrest was part of an active weekend in Miami that saw three unrelated shootings that led to the death of two people.

