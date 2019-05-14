Walking Indictment Kodak Black Was Arrested For Lying On Gun Purchase Applications

Kodak Black continues to excel at the struggle. The Florida rapper was reportedly arrested in Miami this weekend for the crime of lying on his applications to purchase a firearm, twice.

At least that’s what the authorities are claiming.

Reports TMZ:

According to the two-count indictment filed against Kodak in the Southern District of Florida — obtained by TMZ — the rapper knowingly made a false or fictitious statement when he tried buying guns twice earlier this year … once in January and again in March.

Prosecutors say he acquired weapons in at least one of those transactions.

The alleged lie … that he was NOT under any indictment or information for a crime that could land him behind bars for over a year.

Of course, Kodak is in the middle of a criminal case that could easily land him a prison sentence of more than a year if convicted. Remember, he was indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2016.

Kodak Black was supposed to perform at Rolling Loud Miami on Saturday (May 11), but got arrested before he even made it onto the festival grounds.

Still in custody, Kodak is scheduled to go before the judge on Wednesday.

—

Photo: Getty