Jason Mitchell Dropped From ‘The Chi’ & Upcoming Netflix Flick Amid Misconduct Claims

Straight Outta Compton actor Jason Mitchell gained rave reviews in the role of N.W.A’s Eric “Eazy-E” Wright, catapulting him to several high-profile roles. Amid misconduct allegations, Mitchell has been booted from hit series The Chi, along with losing a leading role in an upcoming Netflix film.

Deadline exclusively reports:

Rising star actor Jason Mitchell (The Chi, Straight Outta Compton) is facing a career crisis over allegations of inappropriate behavior. The specifics are sketchy, but I hear the accusations were so serious they have led to Mitchell being dropped by his agency, UTA; management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management; a Netflix movie he had been cast in as a lead, Desperados; and the successful Showtime drama he stars in, The Chi.

I hear the dismissal from dramedy Desperados, a Good Universe production for Netflix, came first. I hear the decision was made after the producers had received information about an alleged off-set incident. The incident was investigated immediately and thoroughly, leading to Mitchell’s termination from Desperados, in which he was to star opposite Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp and Robbie Amell.

A rep for Good Universe confirmed Mitchell has left the movie, declining further comment.

Mitchell was also quickly fired by UTA and Authentic. (Reps for both companies confirmed to Deadline that Mitchell is no longer a client but would not comment further.)

Thus far, Mitchell nor his representatives have spoken publicly regarding the allegations.

Photo: Getty