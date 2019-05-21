Travis Scott Donates Hangout Music Festival Merch Profits To Planned Parenthood

Travis Scott‘s opinion on issues of race have been questionable over the years. But, where women’s rights are concerned, the rapper seems to be placing himself on the right side of an issue that’s upending the country: anti-abortion legislation.

After performing at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama — one of several states that passed these new, restrictive laws — the 28-year-old father to Stormi Webster announced he would be donating merch profits from that day to Planned Parenthood.

“I wanna donate my net profits from my merch today to Planned Parenthood,” Travis said on stage. “We feel for those in Alabama. I love you all. I just want everyone to know that love is the strongest thing that we can have… so to anyone out there — man, woman — I wanna dedicate this song to you guys.”

He went on to perform “Love Galore,” his 2017 collaborative hit with SZA. See a clip below.

Photo: Getty