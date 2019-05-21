CLOSE
HomeNews

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Murderer Eric Holder Indicted

Throw this guy under the jail.

Leave a comment
Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder Makes First Court Appearance

Source: Francine Orr / Getty

The man, Eric Holder, who was seen shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle on video footage has been indicted. New charges were also added by the Grand Jury.

Previously, Holder was charged with murder, 2 counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon by the L.A. County District Attorney. However, after revisiting the case the D.A. added a pair of assault with a firearm charges for the victims who were fortunate enough to survive.

Holder shot and killed Nipsey in front of the Marathon clothing store he owned on March 31 and pleaded not guilty as his arraignment on April 4. His previously lawyer, that Christopher Darden, recently stepped down citing death threats.

Justice can’t be served fast enough. Rest in powerful peace Nipsey Hussle.

Photo: Getty

 

 

 

eric holder , nipsey hussle

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Leslie Jones Goes In On New Abortion Ban: "You Can't Control Women!"
05.20.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close