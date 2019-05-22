Allen Hughes Will Produce Five-Part 2Pac Documentary Series

Director Allen Hughes has struck a deal with the estate of Tupac “2Pac” Shakur to bring forth the development of a five-part documentary series around the late rapper.

Deadline reports:

Director Allen Hughes has closed a deal with the Shakur Estate that grants him full access to all of Tupac Shakur’s released and unreleased recordings, writings and poetry. He will use all that to direct and exec produce a five-part documentary series on the late hip hop icon.

Hughes will make it his follow-up project to the superb HBO docuseries The Defiant Ones, on Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. The Tupac documentary aims to be the first definitive, comprehensive project on Shakur with the full cooperation of the estate.

It hasn’t been reported when the series will air or on which network or streaming service.

Photo: Getty