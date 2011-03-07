Floyd Mayweather Celebrates Birthday With 50 Cent at Dream Nightclub [Photos]

Floyd Mayweather and 50 party at Dream Nightlcub

Floyd Mayweather celebrated his birthday at Miami’s Dream Nightclub this weekend and brought along his close friend 50 Cent.

50, who previously bought the boxer a Rolls Royce for the occasion, was spotted in VIP with Money Mayweather at the South Beach venue.

UrbanPartyLife.com was on hand to catch pictures of the festivities, including Mayweather’s one of a kind cake.





Check out 50 and Floyd Mayweather celebrating at Dream Nightclub below.

