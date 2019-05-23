Michigan Picks Fab 5’s Juwan Howard To Be Next Head Coach

Now, this seems like a perfect fit. Michigan Wolverines have found its next head coach, and they decided to bring in someone who knows the culture by hiring former Fab Five member Juwan Howard.

The former Wolverine and now former Miami Heat assistant coach agreed to a five-year deal that will see him earn $2 million in the first year on Wednesday (May 22). He will be filling the seat left vacant by John Beilein, who took the job as the coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Speaking on his hiring, Howard added:

“As a ‘Michigan Man’ I know the place our program has in college basketball and I embrace the chance to build onto that history and lead us to championships both in the Big Ten and national level. We will continue to develop young men on the court, in the classroom and in the community that our fan base will continue to be proud of.”

The decision appointing Howard as the man they hope will lead the team to NCAA National Championship is the first move, Michigan athletic director, Warde Manuel has made in three years since taking on the role. He also spoke on bringing the Fab FIve member back to the program:

“We have found someone with high integrity, great character and a coach who has unbelievable knowledge of the game of basketball. Juwan has proven himself to be a tremendous leader, a wonderful communicator, and a developer of talent. We couldn’t have asked for a better role model for the young men in our program. We are excited to welcome back a member of the family to Ann Arbor.”

Juwan Howard alongside Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson led the Michigan Wolverines to two trips to the national championship game. As a result of a federal investigation that revealed deceased booster, Ed Martin gave Webber and three non-Fab Five over $600,000 the school removed banners from Crisler Arena as part of self-imposed sanctions.

Former Wolverine Ray Jackson pointed out in a phone interview with AP that Howard “was never involved.” The 46-year-old Chicago native was beloved as the Heat Assistant coach and received the thumbs up on his hiring from fellow Fab Five members Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, and from Heat President Pat Riley, head coach Erik Spoelstra as well as former Heat teammates Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty