J. Period & Jesse Williams Drop ‘The RISE UP Project’

Given the Trumpian times we’re living in now the culture could use some up uplifting music with a revolutionary theme. Luckily J. Period and Jesse Williams decided to do something about it and with the help of some of the game’s most talented and social-politically conscious artists to create The RISE UP Project.

The project features artists like Black Thought, Dead Prez, Andra Day and Rhymefest amongst others and features production from J. Period, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Kalil just to name a few.

The RISE UP album marks an exciting new chapter in the groundbreaking RISE UP Project, a nationwide social action campaign that has brought electric performances and engaging discussions to institutions including The Kennedy Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Smithsonian NMAAHC and more, igniting young minds around social justice and building bridges – across all lines – with music as its connective tissue.

“As artists, we have a responsibility to forge connections, raise awareness and take action,” said J.PERIOD, co-founder of The RISE UP Project. “In order to truly change hearts and minds, and bring people together, movements need music. Now is the time to elevate the conversation and raise the bar. It’s our time to rise up.”

Peep The Rise Up Project below and let us know your thoughts.