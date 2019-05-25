Fofty Jr.?: 50 Cent’s Son Marquise Jackson Says Dad Owes Him Money

The legend of Curtis “Fofty” Jackson, better known to the world as 50 Cent, has been growing of late with the mogul’s successful shakedowns of folks owing him. But Fif’s son, Marquise Jackson, says his famous father needs to pay up.

Hollywood Life reports:

Plot twist — 50 Cent owes someone else money? That’s what his very own son, Marquise Jackson, 21, claimed in the comments section of a birthday tribute for sister Mia Jaè on May 23. Instead of offering birthday wishes, Blue Mountain State star Page Kennedy, 42, commented, “Yo tell yo pops to pay me my money son.” But instead of defending 50, his son replied, “Sh!t he owe me some money too 🤷🏾‍♂️😂.” Perhaps not the answer Page was expecting, the actor replied, “Oh.”

This is a new turn in the saga of 50 demanding people to pay him back, but it’s hardly surprising. The 43-year-old rapper and his son have blasted one another on social media in the past. Marquise even slammed his father after the rapper shaded his ex, Shaniqua Tompkins (Marquise’s mother) in Oct. 2018. Shaniqua was gearing up to do a reality television show, and 50 posted mean-spirited jokes like “you starting to look a little thirsty you ok?” and “Child support ls over😟.” Defending his mother, Marquise wrote on Instagram, “And y’all wonder why I don’t respect him as a man or father? You had a good run but it’s over big fella lol it’s been a decade. You’re 40+ you can grow up any day now.”

Yikes.

Expect the petty to be strong on Instagram from Fofty Sr. soon.

