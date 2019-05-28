Did Joe Budden Disrespect Kawhi Leonard’s Dead Father?

Joe Budden might have once again spoken out of turn. The Cancel Committee is out for him after his recent words regarding Kawhi Leonard’s late father.

Hot New Hip Hop is reporting that the most recent installment of The Joe Budden Podcast went a little left when discussing unknown street crews. Surprisingly he pointed the dry snitch finger at the Toronto Raptor small forward saying “Guess who’s a killer? Kawhi’s dad…it’s a fact” he theorized. While he didn’t directly cite where he got his information, he explained that he read that his pops was a shooter in five different publications.

Budden went on spin an incorrect history of his past. “Dad is in jail for I think whatever,” Budden said. “I won’t get into it, I’m afraid. And the uncle is out handling the business [as Kawhi’s manager]. When you look at Kawhi and his game and his demeanor, don’t it sound right? And, then you’re happy to know that.”

Thankfully, his co-host Rory interrupted and fact-checked him.

“His father, Mark, was shot and killed January 18, 2008, at the Compton car wash he owned. He may have been involved in something, but he is now passed away,” Rory interjected.

While Joey admitted he was way off he stood ten toes down on his gangster persona. “Okay, rest in peace to Kawhi’s dad,” Budden retorted. “That doesn’t change my story at all. Alright, so he’s not here. But guess what? In the articles that I read before he left, he was getting busy. And to my knowledge, I think the uncle’s getting busy.”

Naturally, the slander of Mark Leonard caught fire online thus putting Budden in the hot seat.

Yeah that was the last straw. I’m not rocking with any Joe Budden content for a while. To inaccurately depict Kawhi’s dad as a criminal for shits and giggles when one of the BIGGEST facts about Kawhi’s story is his father being murdered is sickening. — Donovan McKelvey (@KingDonDaDJ) May 28, 2019

When Kawhi's people catch Joe Budden pic.twitter.com/nERkE5NOm3 — Uptown Vibes💃📍 (@YankeeMane) May 28, 2019

Kawhi has yet to comment on the disparaging commentary. You can hear the discussion below at the 2 hour 7 minute mark.

