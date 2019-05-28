CLOSE
HomeNews

Rihanna Gifts SZA Fenty Beauty Gift Card After Racial Profiling Incident At Sephora

Rih had SZA's back and we're not at all surprised.

Leave a comment

Credit: Tony Oudot/WENN

Back in April, SZA went public about a horrible shopping experience she said she had in a California Sephora location. In an update, SZA (who was shopping for Fenty Beauty products at the time of the incident), received a gift card from Rihanna.

“Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing. We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy,” SZA tweeted on April 30, adding “Can a b*tch cop her fenty in peace er whut?”

We all know RihRih don’t play that. So, it’s no surprise that she sent SZA a gift card and a handwritten note when she caught wind of what happened.

Posting a photo of Rihanna’s blessing to her IG Stories, SZA thanked the queen.

See that above… you’ve got to love both of these beauties.

Photo: WENN

racial profiling , Rihanna , SZA

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Joe Budden In Concert - New York, NY
Did Joe Budden Disrespect Kawhi Leonard’s Dead Father?
05.28.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close