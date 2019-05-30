Jason Mitchell Loses MTV Award Nominations Amid Misconduct Allegations

The claims against Jason Mitchell continue to hurt his career. Viacom has now formally pulled his nods due to allegations of misconduct.

The Grio is reporting that the network has rescinded the actor’s nominations for the upcoming 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards following accusations that he acted improperly during the shooting of The Chi. Showrunner Ayanna Floyd told The Hollywood Reporter that there were several complaints against New Orleans native which include one she filed against him saying she was “a target of his rage and inappropriateness.”

Earlier this month it was revealed he was suddenly dropped from both the acclaimed Showtime series and the upcoming Netflix film Desperados. Since then his lawyer, agent and manager have all severed their business dealings with Mitchell. Producers from The Chi have yet to reveal what exactly is being alleged to taken place. Jason has yet to formally comment on the matter.

Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images