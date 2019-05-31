Drake Trolls Golden State Warriors With Dell Curry Jersey, Selling Stephen Curry Hair Lint On eBay

Drake has proven himself to be a god in the realm of pettiness and proved that fact once more during the first game of the NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors. Donning a Dell Curry jersey from the retired sharpshooter’s days in Toronto, Drizzy had his usual sideline turn up despite a discussion with NBA commish Adam Silver.

Sportsnet.ca writes:

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, he continued to give the people something to talk about, showing up to Scotiabank Arena wearing a throwback Dell Curry — Stephen Curry’s father — Raptors jersey.

Curry Sr. played three seasons for the Raptors from 1999-2002. During that time he averaged 6.7 points in 15.7 minutes, shooting 39 per cent from three-point range.

Drake’s sideline presence was well-documented throughout the game, seated close to the action, as usual — so close, in fact, that he was almost taken out by Andre Iguodala when the Warriors forward was sent barreling into the crowd.

The rapper’s top-notch trolling didn’t end with the final buzzer to mark the Raptors’ 118-109 statement win. He made sure to get a few words in with the Warriors’ top defender, Draymond Green as the Warriors left the court — just don’t call it a scuffle.

Drake also got into an exchange with Warriors star Stephen Curry and picked out some hair lint from his ‘fro, joking on Instagram that he’s selling the “souvenir” on eBay. Peep the petty below, along with the exchange with Draymond Green.

Photo: Getty