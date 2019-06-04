Governors Ball Evacuated Due To Thunderstorms

Ticket buyers beware – Mother Nature continues to show little chill for your festival goals. The crowd at Governors Ball was served this reminder yet once again.

As spotted on Vulture concert goers on Sunday missed out on several high profile performance due to inclement weather. The day seemed doomed from early on with the official start being delayed to 6:30 PM. As the evening progressed the event organizers got increasingly concerned about the looming thunderstorms. At 9:30 PM officials served up the bad news about the impromptu finish and alerted all attendees that they have to evacuate Randall’s Island.

Their formal statement reveals that they had no choice in the matter and that New York City officials George Bushed the button.

“Due to severe weather, Governors Ball was evacuated tonight. At this time, the island is clear of all guests. After close consultation with NYC officials and law enforcement, it was deemed necessary to cancel the event for the safety of our festival goers, artists and crew. We are as devastated as our fans by this decision, but nothing is more important than the safety of all attendees. While the festival is always rain or shine, we can’t proceed in weather as severe as tonight’s storm and lightning. Evacuation procedures were followed.”

While Nas and some choice acts were able to grace the stage, SZA and The Strokes, who were scheduled to headline, were not so lucky.

Thankfully anyone that is a Sunday ticket holder can request a refund. You can file your grievance here.

—

Photo: Getty