Lil’ Kim Hopes To Get Bankruptcy Case Tossed Out In Court

Lil’ Kim filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in May of last year in order to get a handle on her finances and save her mansion from foreclosure. Now, the Brooklyn rapper says she’s in the financial clear and wants the bankruptcy case tossed out in court.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the rapper is asking a federal judge to dismiss her bankruptcy.

Lil Kim filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy back in May 2018. She says the purpose was to save her New Jersey mansion from being foreclosed on. Once she filed for bankruptcy, it put a pause on all legal actions over the home.

The rapper says since she filed for bankruptcy, and had time to obtain a lawyer, she has been able to get a loan modification for her home.

Kim says she no longer needs the bankruptcy and has her finances in shape … for now.

That’s pretty dope.

Congrats to the Queen Bee, Lil’ Kim!

—

Photo: Getty