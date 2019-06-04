Though Kirk Franklin looks like he’s getting ready for his freshman year in college now that prom week has come and gone, he’s been dropping faith inspired tunes for two decades now and given the current social-political climate, his latest offering couldn’t have come at a better time.

Today the Texas man of God graced The Breakfast Club with his presence to speak his gospel and give listeners some insight into how deep and similar his struggles in life have been thus far.

Opening up about being abandoned by both his biological parents to his opinion on the abortion issue that’s been making headlines across the board as of late, Kirk Franklin proves he’s not afraid to keep it real while explaining where that realness is coming from.

Here are the 6 things we learned from Kirk Franklin on The Breakfast Club.

1. Christianity in 2019

Kirk says he named his latest album Long Live Love because he was inspired by the current climate we’re living in which his Christian brothers “across the isle” have demonstrated their “lack of empathy for Black and Brown people and not being able to understand that the creator of love is challenging us to learn how to love people that are not always the most lovable. Because we’re at times not always the most lovable.” He’s also on a mission to “make God fresh” again. He has his work cut out for him, that’s for sure.

