Young Thug Gets Backlash For Letting Kid Daughter Drive Car, Thugger Denies Involvement

Young Thug caught some flack after a video of one of his young children surfaced which featured the girl pushing a whip. However, Thugger says that under no circumstances did he have anything to do with it and promises to get to the bottom of it.

One of Young Thug’s young daughters — who seems to be under 10 — drove a car on a public road while an adult sat right next to her, recording the dangerous incident.

The video surfaced on social media, reportedly showing one of YT’s children — this one a little girl — behind the wheel of the car, and slowly driving down a residential road. The child is IN the driver seat, NOT on someone’s lap … and is struggling to see above the steering wheel.

At one point, an adult hand reaches in to assist with steering, and that person is recording the video. There’s no audio.

It’s unclear who the adult is, but it appears to be a woman’s hand and not Young Thug’s.

The outlet added in an update that Young Thug was not in the vehicle and instead, she was with the child’s mother.

YT writes, “Never would I put my child’s life in danger nor anyone else’s life,i am out of town that video is clearly in Atlanta.” He goes on to say, “I am a very safe man, especially when it come down to my kids. I am very smart, last thing I’m looking for is clout/fame I have both.”

He finishes by adding, “Plus she (his daughter, we assume) wouldn’t dare even ask me could she drive a car… But it’ll be handled ‘expeditiously.'”

Well, that settles that.

Safe to say this could get dicey on the custody end should Young Thug decide to go there.

