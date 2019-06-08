Cory Gunz & Philippe Prosper “Paradise,” Christian Rich ft. Jaden Smith, Vic Mensa & Belly “Shibuya (Ghost II) & More | Daily Visuals 6.7.19

When Cory Gunz essentially blew up the spot on Lil Wayne’s “6 Foot 7 Foot” it really seemed like his road to rap superstardom was all but imminent. It wasn’t.

Still the son of Love & Hip Hop Creep Squad savant, Peter Gunz continues to show and prove he’s a rhythmical beast and in “Paradise” links up with Philippe Prosper for a kung-fu showcase in a park that’s immediately followed by a celebration. This visual is proof that colorful leaves work in every setting.

From action to animation, Christian Rich puts together an interesting team as he links with Jaden Smith, Vic Mensa and Belly but instead of collaborating for a typical video decide to go the anime route for their clip to “Shibuya (Ghost II).”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from J French featuring Yella Beezy, Domani, and more.

