Kevin Durant Suffers Tough Injury During Game 5 Of NBA FInals

Game five of the NBA Finals was a barn burner that went down to the wire with both the Golden State Warriors and the hosting Toronto Raptors going to blows in a quest for victory. With his squad facing elimination, Kevin Durant made a valiant return to the court on Monday (June 10) but suffered a tough injury just as things were heating up.

NBA.com reports:

Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers was openly emotional when he told media members after the game that the injury was to Durant’s right Achilles. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski report that the team fears Tuesday’s MRI will reveal the injury to be a tear of the Achilles tendon, the same injury that kept DeMarcus Cousins out of action for one year.

Myers was teary when he gave the news after Game 5 of The Finals on Monday night. While the MRI will reveal exactly the extent of Durant’s injury, his season is clearly over and his recovery will likely take several months if the Achilles is indeed torn.

“He’s one of the most misunderstood people,” Myers said. “He’s a good teammate, he’s a good person, it’s not fair. I’m lucky to know him. I don’t have all the information on what really the extent of what it all means until we get a MRI, but the people that worked with him and cleared him are good people, they’re good people.”

Myers added in the post-game discussion that if fingers are pointing at anyone, they should be aimed at him and the department he runs.

