Tamar Braxton Give Heartfelt Apology To Former ‘The Real’ Co-Hosts

Tamar Braxton was once a member of the popular daytime talk series, The Real, but after three years she vacated the show under a storm of controversy. After some public bad blood between Braxton and her former co-hosts, the singer and reality show star offered a heartfelt apology to The Real’s current lineup, crediting new love as the impetus.

By way of an Instagram video, Braxton showed off her newfound glee alongside her new boyfriend, David Adefeso, at a water park. In the caption, Braxton poured out her heart to her past colleagues.

“When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included. From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me. I didn’t know love to show you love. Now I do thanks to my @david.adefeso,” Braxton wrote.

Braxton was on The Real from 2013 to 2016, leaving the show after reports stated she was fired but in fact, Braxton affirmed she and the show producers had an amicable split.

If the apology is sincere, it’s a big first step for the passionate Braxton, who is known for her biting wit and sharp tongue.

—

Photo: WENN