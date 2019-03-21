Tamera Mowry-Housley Recalls Flirty Moment With Jay-Z, BeyHive Swarms

The BeyHive is not happy after Tamera Mowry-Housley went on The Real and recalled a memorable moment with Jay-Z. The talk show host said she found herself asking for a piece of gum after being “hit” by the rapper’s charm.

In case you missed it, she talks about crushing on Hov below.

It’s worth noting, Tamera made it clear the exchange happened very long ago—her disclaimer didn’t stop the BeyHive from swarming her mentions, however…

