Lil Xan Under Investigation For Pulling Out The Blicky On A Hater

Waving guns camera can never end well.

Lil Xan Performs In Concert In Madrid

Source: Angel Manzano / Getty

We called it. Lil Xan is reportedly under investigation for threatening a man with a gun who had been questioning about his past comments on Tupac Shakur.

A man came at Xan for that time he said Tupac was boring since in these days of the Internet, nobody forgets anything.

Soon after, Xan is seen on video point a firearm at the agitator, urging him to get gone. Of course, it was all caught on video because, why not make things easier for the police?

TMZ is now reporting that LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division is now investigating the face tattooed rapper for possible assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Soon after the clip, Xan said he merely pulled the firearm out for self-defense because he was being bullied. The authorities are tracking down more video and looking to speak to Xan to get his side of the story.

We wouldn’t bet on Xan actually having a permit. The struggle continues.

