Michigan Prosecutors Dismiss All Criminal Charges Related To Flint Water Crisis

The years-long ordeal suffered by the citizens of Flint, Mich. related to their tainted water supply will continue on as prosecutors move to dismiss all criminal charges related to the water crisis. Officials promise to keep investigating the matter based on new evidence and to restart a deeper examination of the findings.

Councilman Mayes and Rep. Neeley are concerned the tens of millions of taxpayer dollars spent on this investigation the past five years has been for nothing.

While Mayor Weaver says she hasn’t lost hope that those responsible will be held accountable.

“For them to say that we have found other documentation that needs to be looked at and a lot of it, I think that’s good and it speaks to the seriousness of what has happened, and it speaks to the commitment of bringing justice to the people,” said Mayor Weaver.

“I’m concerned that that money, it’s a lot of money, what could it have done, what value did we get out of it, and what will it cost in the future,” Councilman Mayes stated.

“We can’t have another 5 years or another tens of millions of dollars lost on nothing so lip service shouldn’t be here, it should be holding people accountable for what happened in this community,” said Rep. Neeley.

In simple terms, the dismissal of charges gets eight people off the hook in connection with the water supply issue. The state did say that the individuals named in the previous charges could face charges in the future should there be evidence suggesting so.

