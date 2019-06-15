Common ft. Daniel Caesar & Dwele “HER Love,” NAV ft. Meek Mill “Tap” & More | Daily Visuals 6.14.19

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard Common break down the science of life as only he can (what with his Hollywood career and all) but today he returns with some soul food over some production by none other than J Dilla (R.I.P.).

Coming through with a new visual for the Daniel Caesar and Dwele assisted “HER Love,” Common finds himself face to face with a love interest while spilling out his inner feelings during a sunset in the background.

Going from the Chi to Miami we find Meek Mill is enjoying his best life whether he’s on the yacht or in the club in NAV’s clip to “Tap.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ciara featuring LAB, Jagged Edge, and more.

COMMON FT. DANIEL CAESAR & DWELE – “HER LOVE”

NAV FT. MEEK MILL – “TAP”

CIARA FT. THE LAB – “SET”

JAGGED EDGE – “CLOSEST THING TO PERFECT”

LIL PETE – “TOAST”

24KGOLDN – “A LOT TO LOSE”

SON OF TONY – “NAH”

N.O.K. – “NEVER KNOW”

BIG HEATH – “PABLO”