Nipsey Hussle’s Family Says His Daughter’s Mother Is Negligent Mom

Things seem to always get ugly during a custody battle. The family of the late Nipsey Hussle claims his daughter’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is negligent.

The Victory Lap rapper’s family has been angling to get custody of the rapper’s daughter, Emani Asghedom, since Nip’s untimely passing.

According to TMZ, Foster’s treatment of her other two children is all the evidence Nip’s family thinks it needs.

Sources close to the late rapper tell TMZ … his family’s lawyers think they can win the custody battle for his 10-year-old girl, Emani Asghedom, by highlighting Tanisha Foster‘s track record with her 18-year-old daughter.

We’re told the girl is currently in juvenile detention in L.A., and has been in and out of the system since she was 12. Our sources say she’s in juvi now for petty theft, and nobody will come forward to claim her … including Tanisha.

Even though her daughter is 18, we’re told the detention center won’t release her because she doesn’t have a GED or a stable environment to which she can return. Our sources say Tanisha’s been MIA most of her daughter’s life and has refused to attend her court hearings.

Foster also has a 17-year-old son who is reportedly also bouncing from home to home and has truancy issues.

Emani is currently living with Nipsey Hussle’s sister, Samantha.

—

Photo: