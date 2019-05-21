Nipsey Hussle’s Sister Granted Custody Of Late Rapper’s Daughter

The custody ordeal regarding Nipsey Hussle‘s daughter has come to an end of sorts after a judge granted that the late rapper’s sister will be the girl’s primary guardian. Since the rapper’s death in March, the girl has been with the family of the rapper after claiming mom Tanisha Foster was unfit.

TMZ reports:

Tanisha Foster was in court Monday, trying to regain custody of her 10-year-old girl. Emani has been living with Nispey’s sister, Samantha, since his death last March.

Nipsey’s family was in court and squared off with Tanisha, whom they believe is not fit to care for Emani. The hearing was sealed … but there’s another date scheduled in July.

Tanisha’s lawyer, Larry Lewellyn, tells TMZ he’s working with Nipsey’s family on a visitation schedule that will be in Emani’s best interest.

As for Tanisha … she left the courtroom crying and told us she’s “pissed off.”

Foster’s lawyer is reportedly working out a deal for a visitation schedule that serves the best interest of the daughter.

Photo: WENN