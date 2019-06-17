T.I. Working With Church To End Mass Incarceration & Bail Out ATL Citizens

On the not so low, T.I.‘s been getting his activist on for quite some time now including working with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ on the Jobs and Opportunity, and Affordable Housing Subcommittee. Continuing to use his celebrity for good, T.I. is participating in a three-day conference at the Ebenezer Baptist Church which will address the problem of mass incarceration and how the people can fight the unjust practice that plagues communities of color.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock took to Twitter to announce the conference would be taking place from June 17-19 and that the “Rubber Band Man” rapper would be in attendance to lend his voice and opinion on the matter at hand.

Join us at the bell tower front of the church today @ 1pm with @Tip #endmassincarceration pic.twitter.com/lhXYeutoAE — Ebenezer ATL (@ebenezer_atl) June 16, 2019

Aside from discussing how to end mass incarceration, T.I. and the good reverend will also be organizing a Freedom Day Bailout campaign which will go towards bailing out dozens of poor and working-class citizens in the Atlanta area who aren’t able to afford the price that a court judge put on their freedom.

Much props and respect to everyone involved in this.