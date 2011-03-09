R.I.P. Biggie: Lil Kim Says She Thinks The Government Killed The Rapper [Audio]

Lil Kim Thinks The Government Played A Role In Biggie’s Death

Today marks the 14th anniversary of the death of Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace.

The 23-year-old rapper who was gunned down in L.A. March 9, 1997, is continuing to be remembered as one of the greatest rappers of all time with a gift for storytelling in his rhymes.

Along with his legions of fans, his old flame Lil Kim is also reflecting on the death of Big Poppa and called DJ Lady T’s radio show to offer her theory on who’s responsible for his untimely death.

According to Kim, the government may have played in a role in not only Biggie’s death but the death of Tupac Shakur as well.

She also adds that she think it’s much deeper than reports of Suge Knight’s involvement and something much more sinister.

She tells T,

“ I always felt like Biggie and Tupac’s death were bigger than how they made it to be. It’s bigger than Suge Knight being involved, I think it’s even over his head. Them two were very powerful guys; they both could’ve ran for mayor just like Arnold Schwarzenegger and probably won. So I think the government was looking at it like we cannot have these two hood dudes with this much power…”





Check out Kim speaking on Biggie’s death below.