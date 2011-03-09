Lil Kim’s ‘Black Friday’ Tracklisting Revealed

Lil Kim’s Black Friday tracklisting includes Wiz Khalifa, Rihanna, Keri Hilson and Nicki Minaj

Lil Kim’s Black Friday mixtapes have made it to the homes of her dedicated fans willing to pay $10 for the finished product.

Now with the tapes successfully delivered, a Twitter user posted pictures of Kimmy Blanco’s release that included a tracklisting featuring Wiz Khalifa, Rihanna, Keri Hilson and the track that started it all, “Grindin Makin’ Money.”

The track features both Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim and reportedly sent off the ongoing drama between the two femcees.

Kim was reportedly given the track first but was taken off and replaced by Nicki at the hands of her Cash Money cohort Birdman.

Check out Lil Kim’s Black Friday tracklist below.

1. Intro

2. Pissin’ On ‘Em

3.Champagne Poppin’ Feat. Wiz Khalifa

4. Hustle Hard

5. M.O.E.

6. Killin’ Em Feat. Fabolous

7.6 Foot Tall

8.Clap, Clap Feat. IRS

9. Kimmy Girl Feat. Keri Hilson

10. Gimme’ Brain

11. Cheatin’ Feat. Rihanna

12. Exclusive Radio Interview

13. Grindin’ Makin’ Money Feat. Nicki Minaj, Birdman

14.Racks

15.P*ssy Callin’ Feat. Lil’ Boosie

16.Black Friday

17. Faded Feat. Red Cafe, Rick Ross

18.IRS Freestyle

19. Lights, Camera, Action

20. Buy U Music Feat. Keri Hilson