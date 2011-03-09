50 Cent Linked To Moammar Gadhafi Event, Donates Money

50 Cent is the latest celebrity to give back money given to him by embattled Libyan Leader Moammar Gadhafi.

As previously reported, Mariah Carey, Beyonce and Usher were pressured to give back millions of dollars paid to them by the dictator in light of the ongoing Libya uprising.

According to the Associated Press, 50 Cent has pledged to donate to UNICEF to help the organization’s relief efforts.

In 2005 50 performed at a private event during the Venice Film Festival.

The Festival was later linked to Gadhafi.

So far all the aforementioned celebrities and Canadian singer Nelly Furtado have given back money given to them by Gadhafi.

Meanwhile in Libya, the battle between supporters of the ruler and rebels continues.