Meek Mill & Future Co-Headline Tour With Megan Thee Stallion, YG & Mustard

Meek Mill and Future are co-headlining a new tour with some none too shabby opening acts. Today (June 18), the two rappers announced the Legendary Nights Tour, which will also feature Megan Thee Stallion, YG and Mustard.

What more do you really need to know?

The 24-city national is being produced by Live Nation. Kicking off in St. Louis at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 28, the tour will hit cities like Philadelphia and Atlanta, obviously, as well as Virginia Beach, Phoenix and Boston before wrapping up on October 5 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 21 at 10am LiveNation.com. But, if you have a Citi card, you can purchase presale tickets starting today (Tuesday, June 18) until Thursday, June 20 via Citi Entertainment at www.citientertainment.com. Per usual with Live Nation, TIDAL subscribers will also be on that pre-sale wave at TIDAL.com/LegendaryNights.

Check out the dates for the Legendary Nights tour below.

Meek Mill and Future U.S. Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE Wed Aug 28 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Fri Aug 30 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+ Sat Aug 31 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sun Sep 01 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre+ Tue Sep 03 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Wed Sep 04 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center Fri Sep 06 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion+ Sun Sep 08 Boston, MA Xfinity Center Tue Sep 10 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre Wed Sep 11 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Fri Sep 13 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion Sat Sep 14 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Sun Sep 15 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater Tue Sep 17 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live Thu Sep 19 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Fri Sep 20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater* Sun Sep 22 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Mon Sep 23 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Tue Sep 24 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre Fri Sep 27 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater+ Sun Sep 29 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Tue Oct 01 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater Thu Oct 03 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Sat Oct 05 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center+

*YG not performing

+Megan Thee Stallion not performing

Photo: Getty