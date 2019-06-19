Dr. Dre, Wife Face Lawsuit From Housekeepers Who Claim Couple Violated Labor Laws

Dr. Dre and his wife, Nicole Young, are facing claims from their former housekeeping staff that the couple violated their labor rights. According to the court documents filed in a joint lawsuit against the Youngs, the workers say they had little time for breaks, didn’t get raises, and other alleged workplace concerns.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Ines Cornejo and Diana Brenes have joined together in a lawsuit against Dre and his wife, Nicole Young.

Cornejo says she worked for the Youngs from September 2015 through September 2018. She says her position was as a laundress — and apparently the family had a lot of laundry to do because Cornejo says she was provided only a few minutes to eat during her shift.

She also says her meal breaks were often later in her shift and were frequently interrupted or cut short entirely. Cornejo also claims she was not given rest breaks or paid for the rest breaks she was not given, as the law dictates.

Brenes, who worked as a housekeeper and cook from September 2010 to October 2017, makes similar claims.

She also claims she was not given proper meal and rest breaks and says her meal breaks were often cut short by Dre and his wife with requests to “immediately resume cooking or cleaning.”

The former staffers are seeking unspecified damages. A response to the lawsuit has not been made to our knowledge.

Photo: Getty